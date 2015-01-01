|
Türktan M, Doğan, Gok MG, Aydin K, Güleç E, Hatipoğlu Z, Arslan YK, Ozcengiz D. Ulus. Travma Acil Cerrahi Derg. 2024; 30(8): 588-595.
39092965
BACKGROUND: The aim of our study is to assess the prognostic impact of the neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), lymphocyte-to-monocyte ratio (LMR), and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) on 28-day mortality in patients admitted to the intensive care unit with crush syndrome following the Kahramanmaraş earthquake in Türkiye.
Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Young Adult; Prognosis; Turkey/epidemiology; *Crush Syndrome/mortality/blood/complications; *Earthquakes