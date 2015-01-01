|
Citation
|
Tekir Yılmaz E, Şahin Y, Olgun Keleş B, Altınbaş A. Ulus. Travma Acil Cerrahi Derg. 2024; 30(8): 571-578.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Ulusal Travma ve Acil Cerrahi Dernegi)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39092971
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Various factors contribute to the development of mortality and morbidity in hip fracture surgeries. This study aims to investigate the effects of modifiable factors such as the type of anesthesia, anesthesia management, surgical method, and timing of surgery on 30-day mortality rates, intensive care unit admissions, and complications.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Risk Factors; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Retrospective Studies; Aged, 80 and over; Comorbidity; Hospital Mortality; Turkey/epidemiology; *Hip Fractures/surgery/mortality; *Intensive Care Units/statistics & numerical data; Length of Stay/statistics & numerical data; Postoperative Complications/epidemiology/mortality; Time-to-Treatment/statistics & numerical data