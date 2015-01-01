|
Savaş, Aras N, Gençoğlu G, Özdemir MH. Ulus. Travma Acil Cerrahi Derg. 2024; 30(8): 617-624.
39092972
BACKGROUND: Violence at school is broadly defined as a range of acts including physical, psychological, and sexual violence, as well as bullying. These can occur at school, in the school environment, on the way to school, or in any school-related environment. Considering the school environment as the place where a child spends most of their daily life, its impact on the child's life cannot be underestimated. This study aims to contribute to the literature by sharing characteristics of school violence and bullying cases with forensic reports prepared in our department, and by presenting solution suggestions for detecting and preventing these issues.
