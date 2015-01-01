Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence at school is broadly defined as a range of acts including physical, psychological, and sexual violence, as well as bullying. These can occur at school, in the school environment, on the way to school, or in any school-related environment. Considering the school environment as the place where a child spends most of their daily life, its impact on the child's life cannot be underestimated. This study aims to contribute to the literature by sharing characteristics of school violence and bullying cases with forensic reports prepared in our department, and by presenting solution suggestions for detecting and preventing these issues.



METHODS: Between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2022, a total of 14,330 forensic reports issued by the Dokuz Eylül University Faculty of Medicine, Department of Forensic Medicine, were analyzed. It was found that 125 cases involved school violence. Five cases involving non-students were excluded, leaving 120 student cases for inclusion in the study. Sociodemographic data, type of violence, incident location, educational stage, injury origin, and psychiatric assessment results were assessed. Statistical analysis of the data was performed using the SPSS 29.0 package.



RESULTS: Of the 120 cases analyzed, 90 (75%) were male, and 30 (25%) were female. The cases were most frequently subjected to violence at the secondary education stage (n=73, 60.8%) and, secondarily, at the primary education stage (n=36, 30%). When the type of violence was analyzed, it was found that physical violence was the most common (n=96, 80%), followed by sexual violence (n=21, 17.5%). Among these, 91.1% (n=82) of males and 43.3% (n=13) of females were exposed to physical and sexual violence, respectively. A statistically significant relationship was found between the type of violence and gender (p<0.001). Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was the most common diagnosis among those who underwent psychiatric assessments after experiencing violence (n=15, 45.5%).



CONCLUSION: To effectively combat violence and bullying, we believe that strategies based on analyzing the causes of bullying in schools across different cultures, planning and implementing appropriate interventions tailored to the problem area, and preventing recurrence by disseminating the results will yield more effective outcomes.

