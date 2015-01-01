Abstract

BACKGROUND: High-energy casualties such as firearm injuries may result in extensive loss of soft tissue and bone in the lower extremities. Although the primary aim in these types of injuries is the preservation of the extremity, repeated surgical procedures for extremity salvage and subsequent restoration of function could have detrimental effects on the patient both physically and psychologically. The main aim of this study is to evaluate the physical and psychological outcomes of patients who underwent lower extremity amputation in the early period after a firearm injury compared with the results of patients who underwent amputation in the late period. We also evaluated the factors affecting the prognosis in patients undergoing late below-knee amputation (BKA).



METHODS: This retrospective study included patients who underwent BKA following a lower extremity injury caused by firearms between March 2016 and March 2022. Patients who underwent emergency BKA at the first center they were taken to immediately after the injury constituted the early amputation (EA) group. Patients who were transferred to our tertiary-level referral center for continuation of treatment after the first intervention at another center and later underwent BKA constituted the late amputation (LA) group. The patients were evaluated regarding age, gender, amputation side, presence of phantom limb pain (PLP), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



RESULTS: Information was available from hospital records for a total of 35 patients; 16 in the EA group and 19 in the LA group. All patients were male. The mean age at the time of injury was 25.5±5.3 years (range, 20-45 years), and the mean follow-up period was 37±17 months (range, 25-84 months). In the comparison of PLP experienced, the difference between the groups was statistically significant, with PLP experienced by 1 (10%) patient in the EA group and by 9 (90%) in the LA group (p=0.010). PTSD was diagnosed in 3 (23%) patients in the EA group and 10 (77%) patients in the LA group (p=0.039).



CONCLUSION: Patients who underwent late BKA were found to be affected by PLP and PTSD at a higher rate. When deciding on extremity-preserving surgery for patients with severe open injuries to the lower extremity, it is crucial to consider the poor outcomes associated with late BKA. Patients should be thoroughly informed about these negative outcomes.

