Abstract
BACKGROUND: High-energy casualties such as firearm injuries may result in extensive loss of soft tissue and bone in the lower extremities. Although the primary aim in these types of injuries is the preservation of the extremity, repeated surgical procedures for extremity salvage and subsequent restoration of function could have detrimental effects on the patient both physically and psychologically. The main aim of this study is to evaluate the physical and psychological outcomes of patients who underwent lower extremity amputation in the early period after a firearm injury compared with the results of patients who underwent amputation in the late period. We also evaluated the factors affecting the prognosis in patients undergoing late below-knee amputation (BKA).
