Abstract

Background. Homicide by drowning in adults is rare. Usually, marks of violence are found on both the victim and the perpetrator, unless the victim was under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or was unexpectedly forced or dragged into the water. Indeed, many cases of drowning in adults are believed to be accidental, but they may be the result of drunken fights or attempts to make the death appear accidental. In order to define the manner of death, cooperation between the forensic pathologist and the investigators is mandatory. Indeed, the autopsy is important to distinguish homicide by drowning from other kinds of drowning. The purpose of this study is to highlight the features of homicide by drowning.



MATERIALS AND METHODS. Literature search was conducted using PubMed databases, using the following keywords: "(homicide) and (drowning)". 3 articles were included in the systematic review, in addition to 3 cases observed in our institute.



CONCLUSIONS. Both external examination and autopsy findings and the results of the investigation are essential to differentiate a homicide by drowning from accidental ones. The low specificity and variability of external and internal findings, the possibility of atypical asphyctic and nonasphyctic pathophysiological mechanisms, whose nature is not detectable at postmortem examinations, makes the diagnosis of cause of death difficult and often based on exclusion criteria only. In complex cases only using a strict forensic method allows to use the essential tools to identify the real manner of death.

Language: en