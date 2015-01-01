Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Childhood drowning is a common environmental emergency worldwide. In this study, we examined drowning and non-fatal drowning (NFD) cases and tried to determine which parameters could predict prognosis during follow-up.



Methods: This study was conducted in a tertiary pediatric emergency room. The study population comprised cases of drowning/NFD between 2008 and 2021. Age, gender, and drowning mechanisms. Laboratory examinations, and the outcomes of these cases were analyzed. The data were obtained from the hospital automation system. The Szpilman score (SC) of each patient was calculated.



Results: A total of 150 cases were included in the study. The ages of the cases were 5.2±3.8. The mean Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score was found to be 12.2±3.8. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was performed in 75 cases (50%), and 30 cases (20%) patients were intubated. Cases were divided into two groups: those in the intensive care unit and those followed in the emergency department. The mean SC of the follow-up group was 1.4±0.6, and the mean SC of the intensive care group was 4.6±1.4 (p<0.01, T=19.3). A strong negative correlation was found between the SC and GCS (p<0.01, r=-929) and a strong positive correlation was found between the respiratory support system ranking-from simple to complex-and the SC (p<0.01, r=827).



Conclusion: High SC, CPR, low GCS, young age, and low blood pH were associated with an increased rate of intensive care unit admission.



AAmaç: Çocukluk çağında boğulma, dünya çapında yaygın bir çevresel acil durumdur. Bu çalışmada boğulma ve ölümcül olmayan boğulma (ÖOB) olgularını inceleyerek takip sırasında hangi parametrelerin prognozu tahmin edebileceğini belirlenmeye çalışılmıştır.



Yöntem: Bu çalışma üçüncü basamak bir pediatrik acil serviste gerçekleştirilmiştir. Araştırmanın evrenini 2008-2021 yılları arasında boğulma/ÖOB olguları oluşturmuştur. Yaş, cinsiyet, boğulma mekanizmaları, laboratuvar tetkikleri ve sonuçları analiz edilmiştir. Veriler hastane otomasyon sisteminden elde edilmiştir. Her olgu için Szpilman skoru (SC) hesaplanmıştır.



Bulgular: Çalışmaya toplam 150 olgu dahil edildi. Olguların yaşları 5,2±3,8 idi. Ortalama Glasgow Koma Skalası (GCS) skoru 12,2±3,8 olarak bulundu. Olguların 75'ine (%50) kardiyopulmoner resüsitasyon (CPR) uygulandı ve 30 olgu (%20) entübe edildi. Olgular yoğun bakımda yatanlar ve acil serviste takip edilenler olmak üzere iki gruba ayrıldı. Takip grubunun ortalama SC'si 1,4±0,6, yoğun bakım grubunun ortalama SC'si 4,6±1,4 idi (p<0,01, T=19,3). SC ve GCS arasında güçlü bir negatif korelasyon bulundu (p<0,01, r=-929) ve solunum destek sistemleri sıralaması (basitten karmaşığa) ile SC arasında güçlü bir pozitif korelasyon bulundu (p<0,01, r=827).

