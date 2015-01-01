|
Citation
Blocher J. North Carol. Law Rev. 2024; 102: 1354-1380.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, North Carolina Law Review Association)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This short Essay, written for a symposium honoring Walter Dellinger, explores one of the most underappreciated--and indefensible--holdings of District of Columbia v. Heller, the landmark Second Amendment case that Walter ably argued for the District. Most scholars have focused on Heller's announcement of an "individual" right to keep and bear arms for private purposes and its invalidation of the District's prohibition on handguns. But along the way, almost in passing, the Court also struck down the District's requirement that firearms be kept "unloaded and dissembled or bound by a trigger lock or similar device." It did this not by asking whether such a requirement would make it too hard to use a gun in self-defense, but rather by insisting that the safe storage requirement--unlike most generally applicable rules and also unlike Founding- era laws--did not contain a self-defense exception.
Language: en