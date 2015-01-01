|
Lau M, Lee J, Kitazaki S, Daimon T, Oehl M. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2024; 207: e107719.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
39096539
In the near future, pedestrians will face highly automated vehicles on the roads. Highly automated vehicles (HAVs) should have safety-enhancing communication tools to guarantee traffic safety, e.g., vehicle kinematics and external human-machine interfaces (eHMIs). Pedestrians, as highly vulnerable road users, depend on communication with HAVs. Miscommunication between pedestrians and HAVs could quickly result in accidents, and this, in turn, could cause severe impairments for pedestrians. Light-band eHMIs have the potential to enhance traffic safety. However, eHMIs have been less explored in Japan so far. As a first-time approach, this experimental online study shed light on the effect of a light-band eHMI on Japanese pedestrians (N=99). In short video sequences, the participants interacted with two differently sized HAVs equipped with light-band eHMI. We investigated the effect of vehicle size (small vs. large), eHMI status (no eHMI vs. static eHMI vs. dynamic eHMI), and vehicle kinematics (yielding vs. non-yielding) on pedestrians' willingness to cross, trust, and perceived safety. To investigate possible side effects of eHMIs, we also included experimental conditions in which the eHMI mismatched the vehicle's kinematics.
Language: en
Traffic safety; External human–machine interface; Highly automated vehicles; Vehicle kinematics; Vehicle size