Abstract

In the near future, pedestrians will face highly automated vehicles on the roads. Highly automated vehicles (HAVs) should have safety-enhancing communication tools to guarantee traffic safety, e.g., vehicle kinematics and external human-machine interfaces (eHMIs). Pedestrians, as highly vulnerable road users, depend on communication with HAVs. Miscommunication between pedestrians and HAVs could quickly result in accidents, and this, in turn, could cause severe impairments for pedestrians. Light-band eHMIs have the potential to enhance traffic safety. However, eHMIs have been less explored in Japan so far. As a first-time approach, this experimental online study shed light on the effect of a light-band eHMI on Japanese pedestrians (N=99). In short video sequences, the participants interacted with two differently sized HAVs equipped with light-band eHMI. We investigated the effect of vehicle size (small vs. large), eHMI status (no eHMI vs. static eHMI vs. dynamic eHMI), and vehicle kinematics (yielding vs. non-yielding) on pedestrians' willingness to cross, trust, and perceived safety. To investigate possible side effects of eHMIs, we also included experimental conditions in which the eHMI mismatched the vehicle's kinematics.



RESULTS revealed that Japanese were more willing to cross the street and indicated higher trust- and safety ratings when they received information about the vehicle's intention and automation status (dynamic eHMI) compared to when they received no information (no eHMI) or only about the vehicle automation status (static eHMI). Surprisingly, Japanese participants tended to rely on the eHMI when there was mismatching information between eHMI and vehicle kinematics. Overall, we concluded that light-band eHMIs could contribute to a safe future interaction between pedestrians and HAVs in Japan under the requirement that the eHMI is in accordance with vehicle kinematics.

Language: en