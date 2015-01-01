Abstract

Selling products in kit form to consumers benefits both manufacturers and consumers - provided the instructions enable the customer to assemble the components correctly and safely. Poor usability of some self-assembly instructions is a continuing cause of consumer complaints- but the subject of only occasional ergonomics research interest. Relevant studies are widely dispersed across the literature - and across decades - but their findings generally agree on what makes some self-assembly illustrations more effective than others. This has just not been consolidated in any formally recognised guidance. This study has produced a comprehensive review of published work on the usability of self-assembly instructions (which need to convey most information pictorially) and makes detailed recommendations for best practice in their presentation. The evidence for the recommended best practices discussed in this paper will be reflected in the publication of an international standard that which is currently in the final drafting stages.

Language: en