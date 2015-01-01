Abstract

Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) presents a significant challenge in rehabilitation medicine, with recovery outcomes varying widely among individuals. Machine learning (ML) is a promising approach to enhance the prediction of recovery trajectories, but its integration into clinical practice requires a thorough understanding of its efficacy and applicability. We systematically reviewed the current literature on data-driven models of SCI recovery prediction. The included studies were evaluated based on a range of criteria assessing the approach, implementation, input data preferences, and the clinical outcomes aimed to forecast. We observe a tendency to utilize routinely acquired data, such as International Standards for Neurological Classification of SCI (ISNCSCI), imaging, and demographics, for the prediction of functional outcomes derived from the Spinal Cord Independence Measure (SCIM) III and Functional Independence Measure (FIM) scores with a focus on motor ability. Although there has been an increasing interest in data-driven studies over time, traditional machine learning architectures, such as linear regression and tree-based approaches, remained the overwhelmingly popular choices for implementation. This implies ample opportunities for exploring architectures addressing the challenges of predicting SCI recovery, including techniques for learning from limited longitudinal data, improving generalizability, and enhancing reproducibility. We conclude with a perspective, highlighting possible future directions for data-driven SCI recovery prediction and drawing parallels to other application fields in terms of diverse data types (imaging, tabular, sequential, multimodal), data challenges (limited, missing, longitudinal data), and algorithmic needs (causal inference, robustness).

Language: en