Abstract

The efficient and accurate analysis of illicit drugs remains a constant challenge in Australia given the high volume of drugs trafficked into and around the country. Portable drug testing technologies facilitate the decentralisation of the forensic laboratory and enable analytical data to be acted upon more efficiently. Near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy combined with chemometric modelling (machine learning algorithms) has been highlighted as a portable drug testing technology that is rapid and accurate. However, its effectiveness depends upon a database of chemically relevant specimens that are representative of the market. There are chemical differences between drugs in different countries that need to be incorporated into the database to ensure accurate chemometric model prediction. This study aimed to optimise and assess the implementation of NIR spectroscopy combined with machine learning models to rapidly identify and quantify illicit drugs within an Australian context. The MicroNIR (Viavi Solutions Inc.) was used to scan 608 illicit drug specimens seized by the Australian Federal Police comprising of mainly crystalline methamphetamine hydrochloride (HCl), cocaine HCl, and heroin HCl. A number of other traditional drugs, new psychoactive substances and adulterants were also scanned to assess selectivity. The 3673 NIR scans were compared to the identity and quantification values obtained from a reference laboratory in order to assess the proficiency of the chemometric models. The identification of crystalline methamphetamine HCl, cocaine HCl, and heroin HCl specimens was highly accurate, with accuracy rates of 98.4 %, 97.5 %, and 99.2 %, respectively. The sensitivity of these three drugs was more varied with heroin HCl identification being the least sensitive (methamphetamine = 96.6 %, cocaine = 93.5 % and heroin = 91.3 %). For these three drugs, the NIR technology provided accurate quantification, with 99 % of values falling within the relative uncertainty of ±15 %. The MicroNIR with NIRLAB infrastructure has demonstrated to provide accurate results in real-time with clear operational applications. There is potential to improve informed decision-making, safety, efficiency and effectiveness of frontline and proactive policing within Australia.

