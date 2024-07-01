Abstract

The present study aimed to determine whether a remotely delivered intervention, based on an individual case management, can reduce falls and their consequences in community-dwelling older people with a history of multiple falls. In this randomized controlled trial, 32 participants were randomized to the intervention group, which comprised a 16-week case management program involving a multidimensional assessment, targeted interventions according to the identified fall risk factors, and development of individualized care plans. The intervention was performed by trained gerontologists, under weekly supervision of professionals with experience in falls. The control group (n = 30) received usual care. Falls were monitored over 12 months with monthly falls calendars and telephone calls. Remotely delivered case management presented an 82 % uptake of recommendations. There was a trend toward a reduced fall incidence in the intervention vs control group, with lower fall, fall injury and fracture rates in the intervention group compared with the control group at both the 16-week and 12-month time-points, with the difference statistically significant for injurious fall rates at 12 months - IRR=0.18 (95 % CI = 0.04 to 0.74).

