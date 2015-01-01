SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ta J, Manade VV, Kotecha MR, Chodvadiya SA. Indian J. Public Health 2024; 68(1): 140-142.

(Copyright © 2024, Indian Public Health Association)

10.4103/ijph.ijph_1379_23

39096259

We present four cases of ocular surface and adnexal appendage injuries resulting from exposure to hazardous materials in various industrial occupations. These injuries occurred due to the absence of protective eye equipment while working. Emphasizing the irrefutable importance of protective eye gear is the aim of this article as it is crucial to mitigate such unfortunate incidents.


Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; India; *Eye Injuries/prevention & control; *Eye Protective Devices; *Occupational Injuries/prevention & control/epidemiology; Accidents, Occupational/prevention & control; Occupational Exposure/adverse effects/prevention & control

