Ta J, Manade VV, Kotecha MR, Chodvadiya SA. Indian J. Public Health 2024; 68(1): 140-142.
(Copyright © 2024, Indian Public Health Association)
39096259
We present four cases of ocular surface and adnexal appendage injuries resulting from exposure to hazardous materials in various industrial occupations. These injuries occurred due to the absence of protective eye equipment while working. Emphasizing the irrefutable importance of protective eye gear is the aim of this article as it is crucial to mitigate such unfortunate incidents.
