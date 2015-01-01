|
Hernandez-Tejada MA, Little DM, Bruce MJ, Butte S, Burnett J, Wood L, Acierno R. Int. J. Psychiatry Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39097799
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Both structural (e.g., ageism) and personal (e.g., stigma) barriers hinder older adult's access to and engagement with mental health care). These barriers are particularly problematic for those vulnerable to interpersonal violence and abuse (e.g., due to social isolation). This study presents a quality improvement program aimed at older adults who have experienced significant stress events, particularly elder mistreatment, within a larger trauma specialty clinic. Leveraging home-based telemedicine, the clinic provides evidence-based psychotherapy tailored to older adults' needs.
PTSD; depression; older adults; ageism; clinical outcomes; elder mistreatment; treatment engagement