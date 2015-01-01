Abstract

The study examined risk factors for sensitivity to terror threats among descendants of Holocaust survivors (Holocaust G1) during a significant rise in terrorist attacks in Israel. We examined the association of the number of familial Holocaust G1, trauma exposure, probable posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety symptoms, and Holocaust centrality with terror threat salience (TTS) in children and grandchildren of Holocaust G1 (Holocaust G2; G3). A web-based national sample included 297 Holocaust G2 (M(age)=62.95, SD=10.25), 224 comparison G2 (M(age)=61.79, SD=10.13), 379 Holocaust G3 (M(age)=34.02, SD=8.65) and 171 comparison G3 (M(age)=33.55, SD=8.26). Participants completed questionnaires on background characteristics, Holocaust background, trauma exposure, probable PTSD, anxiety symptoms, Holocaust centrality, and TTS.



FINDINGS showed that Holocaust G2 and G3 reported higher Holocaust centrality and TTS relative to comparisons, and Holocaust G3 reported higher levels of anxiety than comparison G3. The number of Holocaust G1, background characteristics, Holocaust centrality, and anxiety symptoms were associated with TTS in G2 and G3. Probable PTSD and trauma exposure were also associated with TTS in G2 and G3, respectively.



RESULTS highlight Holocaust centrality and anxiety among the factors associated with an increased preoccupation with terror threats in Holocaust descendants. Practitioners should implement interventions focusing on these factors, particularly at times of increased terrorism.

