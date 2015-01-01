|
Greenblatt-Kimron L, Shrira A, Ben-Ezra M, Palgi Y. J. Anxiety Disord. 2024; 106: e102908.
39096561
The study examined risk factors for sensitivity to terror threats among descendants of Holocaust survivors (Holocaust G1) during a significant rise in terrorist attacks in Israel. We examined the association of the number of familial Holocaust G1, trauma exposure, probable posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety symptoms, and Holocaust centrality with terror threat salience (TTS) in children and grandchildren of Holocaust G1 (Holocaust G2; G3). A web-based national sample included 297 Holocaust G2 (M(age)=62.95, SD=10.25), 224 comparison G2 (M(age)=61.79, SD=10.13), 379 Holocaust G3 (M(age)=34.02, SD=8.65) and 171 comparison G3 (M(age)=33.55, SD=8.26). Participants completed questionnaires on background characteristics, Holocaust background, trauma exposure, probable PTSD, anxiety symptoms, Holocaust centrality, and TTS.
Anxiety; PTSD; Holocaust centrality; Holocaust survivor families; Intergenerational transmission; Terror Threat Salience