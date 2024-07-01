Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Research has shown chronic diseases can be associated with suicide but there is limited data on suicide in cardiovascular disease (CVD). Given the substantial psychosocial, financial, quality of life, and health impact of CVD, we aimed to study suicide-related mortality in CVD.



METHODS: We used Center for Disease Control Wide-ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research (CDC WONDER) to access Multiple Cause of Death data from 1999 to 2019. Suicide and CVD related deaths in patients ≥ 25 years were identified. Proportionate suicide-related mortality (PSrM) was calculated as suicide-related deaths (listed with CVD) divided by all CVD-related deaths (irrespective of suicide) and reported as PSrM per 100,000 CVD-related deaths. Joinpoint regression was used to examine trend changes using annual percentage change (APC) overall and by sex, race/ethnicity, disease subtype, and age.



RESULTS: Overall, PSrM in CVD increased from 62.8 in 1999 to 90.5 in 2019. The PSrM increased from 1999 to 2002 with an associated APC of 6.2 (95 % CI, 0.0 to 12.7), remained stable from 2002 to 2005, increased from 2005 to 2013 with an APC of 4.8 (95 % CI, 3.4 to 6.3), and decreased from 2013 to 2019 with an APC of -2.1 (95 % CI, -3.6 to -0.5). Among racial/ethnic groups, PSrM was highest in non-hispanic (NH) White (103.8), then Hispanic or Latino (63.6), and then NH Black or African American individuals (29.2). PSrM was highest in the 25-39 years age group (858), then 40-54 years (382.8), 55-69 years (146.2), 70-84 years (55.9), and then 85+ (17). PSrM initially increased in men with APC (3.1 until 2013), women (4.1 until 2014), NH White individuals (3.9 until 2013), Hispanic or Latino (3.5 until 2014), ages 40-54 years (2.9 until 2013), 55-69 years (6.0 until 2013), then stabilized or decreased. AAMR increased in NH Black or AA individuals APC (1.0) and 25-39 years APC (1.4) from 1999 to 2019.



CONCLUSION: PSrM in CVD peaked in the early 2010s, with varying differences across sex, racial/ethnic, and age groups. Further research is needed to understand disparities and develop preventive strategies.

