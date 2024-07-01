Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hearing loss is a prevalent issue resulting from loud noise exposure, aging, diseases, and genetic differences. As individuals age, the likelihood of experiencing hearing loss and depression escalates; yet, the link between hearing loss and the risk of depression remains ambiguous. This study explores the relationship between hearing and depression risk, taking into account sociodemographic and health-related factors.



METHODS: Using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2015-2018, a cross-sectional analysis was conducted, focusing on adult participants. It evaluated their hearing status and depression levels using the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9). The study examined a range of variables, such as age, gender, socioeconomic status, lifestyle choices, and comorbidities, to understand their influence on the link between hearing loss and depression.



RESULTS: Analysis indicated a significant association between moderate to severe hearing loss and an increased risk of depression, notably in older adults. This relationship remained significant even after adjusting for a variety of sociodemographic and health factors. LIMITATIONS: This is a study using the NHANES database using self-reported surveys.



CONCLUSION: The findings of this study emphasize the need to integrate hearing health in the holistic assessment and treatment of depression, particularly advocating for combined care strategies for the elderly.

