Abstract

INTRODUCTION: While the negative effects of drunk driving, including road traffic injuries (RTIs) have been well documented in high-income countries, little has been reported in African countries like Cameroon. This study aimed to measure the prevalence of alcohol-related RTIs (ARRTIs), its associated factors, and its association with injury severity.



METHODS: The Cameroon Trauma Registry prospectively collects trauma data from 10 hospitals in Cameroon. This study included patients enrolled between June 2022 and May 2023 for acute RTIs. We assessed the frequency of binge drinking episodes in the past year and self-reported alcohol consumption 6 h before RTI. Bivariate analysis using chi-squared or Fisher's exact test was used to test for associations between ARRTIs and independent variables. Multivariate logistic regression was performed with variables with a P value < 0.05.



RESULTS: A total of 3761 RTI cases were recorded with 77.5% (n = 2909) males and a median age of 32 y (IQR = 20 y). Prevalence of ARRTI was 9.01% (n = 338). Any self-reported binge drinking episodes (less than monthly adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 4.97, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 3.39-7.25; monthly AOR = 5.47, 95% CI = 3.66-8.11; weekly AOR = 6.55, 95% CI = 4.63-9.27; or daily AOR = 11.15, 95% CI = 7.52-16.52) was significantly associated with ARRTI compared to none reported. Male gender, higher educational status, tobacco use, depression, and means of transportation were other associated factors.



CONCLUSIONS: Almost one in 10 patients had consumed alcohol 6 h prior to RTI with odds of ARRTI significantly increasing with increased frequency in binge drinking. There is a need for evidenced-based, integrated approaches targeting sociodemographic and behavioral factors toward prevention of ARRTIs in Cameroon.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

