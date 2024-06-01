Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Injuries account for a major portion of disability-adjusted life years in children globally, and low-and middle-income countries are disproportionally affected. While injuries due to motor vehicle collisions and self-harm have been well-characterized in pediatric populations in South Africa, injuries related to interpersonal violence (IPV) are less understood. Our study aims to characterize patterns of injury, management, and outcomes for pediatric patients presenting with IPV-related injuries in a South African trauma center.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective review of trauma patients ≤18 y of age presenting to the Pietermaritzburg Metropolitan Trauma Service in Gray's Hospital in South Africa from 2012 to 2022, comparing those with injuries resulting from IPV to those with non-IPV injuries. Patients' and injury pattern characteristics and outcomes were descriptively analyzed.



RESULTS: Out of 2155 trauma admissions, 500 (23.2%) had IPV-related injuries. Among patients with IPV-related injuries, the median age was 16.0 y. 407 (81.4%) patients were male. 271 (54.2%) patients experienced blunt trauma, 221 (44.2%) had penetrating trauma, and 3 (0.6%) suffered both. The most common weapons were knives (21.6%), stones (11.2%), and firearms (11.0%). The most commonly injured regions were the head (56.4%), abdomen (20.8%), and thorax (19.2%). 19.6% underwent surgical intervention, and 14.4% were referred out for subspecialty care. 1.4% patients died, and 1.2% returned to Pietermaritzburg Metropolitan Trauma Service within 30 d of discharge.



CONCLUSIONS: IPV patients are a distinctive subgroup of pediatric trauma patients with different demographics, patterns of injury, and clinical needs. Further research is needed to better understand the unique needs of this neglected population.

Language: en