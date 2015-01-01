|
Pamplin JC, Remondelli MH, Fisher N, Quinn MT. Mil. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
39096522
Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation have become ubiquitous in the twenty-first century. Transportation services, automobile manufacturers, the technology industry, and distribution companies all use human-technology teaming (HTTs) to enhance the efficiency of their networks and products. Analogously, the military plans to utilize similar technologies to augment the speed and effectiveness of weapon systems, uncrewed combat vehicles, logistic hubs, and command and control (C2) capabilities.1-4 Just as the integration of automation will enable combat units to be more successful, efficient, and deadlier in their mission, it is evident that automation should be applied to disease nonbattle injury and combat casualty care to optimize the efficiency and, therefore, the capability and capacity, of the Military Health System (MHS) to ensure Warfighter survivability. The MHS must adopt an automation paradigm to achieve its goals--minimizing casualties by optimizing health, maximizing casualty return to duty, optimizing battlefield casualty clearance while maintaining or exceeding current casualty outcomes, and overcoming contested logistics--in the complex context of multi-domain battle against peer adversaries.5
