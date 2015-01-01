SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sahu AK, Rathoor S. Natl. Med. J. India 2024; 37(1): 26-27.

(Copyright © 2024, New Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences)

10.25259/NMJI_2_21

39096231

Camphor, a common aromatic hydrocarbon, is known to be potentially hazardous due to its acute harmful effects primarily on the central nervous system. Contrastingly, camphor is an integral component of various indigenous medicinal potions owing to its medicinal value. Camphor neurotoxicity has been reported in children. However, accidental or voluntary ingestion in adults is rare. We report a patient with voluntary ingestion of camphor, in a relatively large dose for alleviation of a medical condition.


Humans; Adult; Male; *Camphor/poisoning; *Seizures/chemically induced/drug therapy

