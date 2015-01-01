SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Del Motte MG, Tamman AJF. Neuropsychopharmacology 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)

10.1038/s41386-024-01955-7

39097622

Surmounting evidence has connected region-specific neural alterations with childhood maltreatment (CM). Univariate region of interest (ROI) approaches indicate amygdala hyperactivity and atypical prefrontal activity in response to negatively valenced stimuli, and volumetric differences, which may underpin aberrant threat processing, emotion regulation...


Language: en
