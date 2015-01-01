Abstract

Death anxiety has been linked to several psychopathological conditions. However, the causes, comorbidity, and differential diagnosis of death anxiety is unexplored. This paper stands out by identifying common predictors of death anxiety and exploring the potential of death anxiety as a predictor for other psychological conditions. The paper reports the findings of four consecutive studies that involved a total of 2291 conveniently selected participants including 861 men and 1430 women. We focused on clarifying both the predictors of death anxiety and the psychopathological consequences emerging from it. Our findings established depression, anxiety, stress, fear of aging, and reduced life satisfaction as predictors of death anxiety. Psychosocial illness, sleep disturbances, aggression, and daily hassles were established as the adverse outcomes of death anxiety. Fear of aging was the most significant predictor of death anxiety and daily hassles emerged as the most significant adverse consequence of death anxiety.

Language: en