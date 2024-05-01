|
Baek SH, Baek S, Kim G, Chi AS, Kim E, Hwang DH, Ko S, Jang HJ, Lee KP. Physical activity and nutrition 2024; 28(2): 52-58.
(Copyright © 2024)
39097998
PURPOSE: Epidemiological evidence shows that physical activity, including continuous stimulus changes and appropriate exercise programs, improves brain degeneration in the hippocampus, prefrontal cortex (PFC), and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC). Therefore, we investigated the possible synergistic effects of physical activity and nutrition in controlling chronic fatigue and reducing oxidative stress in patients at risk for depression and suicide.
depression; suicide risk; physical activity; fatigue; nutrition; oxidative stress