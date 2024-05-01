Abstract

PURPOSE: Epidemiological evidence shows that physical activity, including continuous stimulus changes and appropriate exercise programs, improves brain degeneration in the hippocampus, prefrontal cortex (PFC), and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC). Therefore, we investigated the possible synergistic effects of physical activity and nutrition in controlling chronic fatigue and reducing oxidative stress in patients at risk for depression and suicide.



METHODS: We systematically reviewed the literature on various systemic factors related to the effects of 1) suppressing oxidative stress and 2) improving depression through exercise and nutrition. To conduct this review, we searched the PubMed database for papers published until May 1, 2024, using the terms "physical activity OR exercise" and "fatigue" OR "anti-fatigue," "oxidative stress" and "depression" and "suicide." We then reviewed the resulting list of articles related to antioxidant mechanisms.



RESULTS: Appropriate physical activity and natural product intake can substantially change whole-body homeostasis and provide a way to overcome the threat of depression and suicide by regulating metabolites, scavenging free radicals, and neurotransmitters.



CONCLUSION: Suicide and depression prevention play crucial roles in improving patients' quality of life. Our review provides evidence supporting the idea that exercise and antioxidant nutrition diminish oxidative stress and fatigue by improving the degeneration of the hippocampus, PFC, and ACC.

