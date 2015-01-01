SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Robbins R, Weaver MD, Quan SF, Logan RW, Czeisler CA, DiClemente RJ. Psychiatry Res. 2024; 340: e116116.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psychres.2024.116116

39098288

Sleep difficulties and misuse of drugs/alcohol have been associated with suicidal ideation in young people. Using cross-sectional representative surveys of adolescents in the United States, we conducted adjusted logistic regression modeling to assess the relationships between sleep difficulties, substance use, and suicidal ideation among adolescents with a history of depression (n = 38,418) between 2015 and 2020. Sleep difficulties were associated with thinking about (aOR=1.6,95%CI:1.3-1.9), planning (aOR=1.8,95%CI:1.2-2.6), or attempting (aOR=1.7,95%CI:1.2-2.5) suicide. In those reporting alcohol abuse/dependence, sleep difficulties were associated with attempting suicide (aOR=3.1,95%CI:1.2-8.5). In those reporting illicit drug abuse/dependence, sleep difficulties were associated with thinking about (aOR=2.1,95%CI:1.1-4.1) and attempting (aOR=2.2,95%CI:1.2-4.1) suicide.


Language: en

Suicidal ideation; Sleep difficulties; Substance abuse/dependence

