Abstract

The widespread research and implementation of visual object detection technology have significantly transformed the autonomous driving industry. Autonomous driving relies heavily on visual sensors to perceive and analyze the environment. However, under extreme weather conditions, such as heavy rain, fog, or low light, these sensors may encounter disruptions, resulting in decreased image quality and reduced detection accuracy, thereby increasing the risk for autonomous driving. To address these challenges, we propose adaptive image enhancement (AIE)-YOLO, a novel object detection method to enhance road object detection accuracy under extreme weather conditions. To tackle the issue of image quality degradation in extreme weather, we designed an improved adaptive image enhancement module. This module dynamically adjusts the pixel features of road images based on different scene conditions, thereby enhancing object visibility and suppressing irrelevant background interference. Additionally, we introduce a spatial feature extraction module to adaptively enhance the model's spatial modeling capability under complex backgrounds. Furthermore, a channel feature extraction module is designed to adaptively enhance the model's representation and generalization abilities. Due to the difficulty in acquiring real-world data for various extreme weather conditions, we constructed a novel benchmark dataset named extreme weather simulation-rare object dataset. This dataset comprises ten types of simulated extreme weather scenarios and is built upon a publicly available rare object detection dataset. Extensive experiments conducted on the extreme weather simulation-rare object dataset demonstrate that AIE-YOLO outperforms existing state-of-the-art methods, achieving excellent detection performance under extreme weather conditions.

Language: en