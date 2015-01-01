|
Citation
McLaren T, Peter LJ, Tomczyk S, Muehlan H, Schomerus G, Schmidt S. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
39097559
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Mental illness is a global concern and the leading cause of years lived with disability. Research on help-seeking behaviour has focused on individual factors, but there is still much unexplained variance. Suggesting complex interactions between determinants of human behaviour a new framework called Self-Milieux is proposed to represent a person's sociocultural background. The article introduces a statistical approach to determine Self-Milieux and exemplarily examines its predictive validity for health-related research.
Language: en
Keywords
Socioeconomic status; Cluster analysis; Help-seeking behaviour; Self-construal theory; Self-Milieux; Sociocultural background