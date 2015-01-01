|
Citation
Brown DA, Gross G. Sports Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39095970
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Mixed martial arts (MMA) is experiencing a surge in popularity in Australia. Previous research has suggested knockout (KO) and technical knockout (TKO) are frequent outcomes during competition, raising concern about the brain health of athletes. This study aims to describe fight outcomes in Australian MMA and to explore differences in fight-ending outcomes between male and female athletes, amateur and professional competition, and different weight classes. HYPOTHESIS: There is no difference in the incidence of KO/TKO between level of competition, sex, and weight class. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 3.
Keywords
head injuries; concussion; chronic traumatic encephalopathy; combat sports; MMA