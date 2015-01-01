Abstract

People with refugees and asylum seeker status (R/AS) have been forced to leave their home and resettle in new countries due to political unrest, conflict, and violence. This review aimed to describe the nature and extent of cultural adaptations to psychological interventions for adults with R/AS experiencing clinically significant psychological distress, and the acceptability and efficacy of these interventions. A search was conducted in October 2023 and February 2024 across five electronic databases: PsycINFO, Medline, Embase, PubMed, and Cochrane. Eligible studies were randomized controlled trials of psychological interventions conducted in any geographic context. Studies reporting on interventions with minimal adaptations only to facilitate treatment access, with no clear evidence for cultural adaptation, were excluded. Eighteen studies were identified, and cultural adaptations were described in line with the Ecological Validity Model. Studies investigating transdiagnostic interventions, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) interventions, and other psychotherapies were synthesized. Analysis and reporting of acceptability were limited across intervention groups, highlighting a need for more robust research in this area. CBT interventions and other psychological therapies were found to be most efficacious with moderate to large effects across validated psychological measures. Small to moderate effect sizes were observed across transdiagnostic interventions. The evidence quality was generally of some concerns. While the evidence requires further developments, the current review provides a timely synthesis of culturally adapted interventions for adults with R/AS to inform intervention development and clinical practice. Strengths, limitations, and recommendations for future research are discussed.

