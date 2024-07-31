SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lancet Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/S2215-0366(24)00253-0

39096930

Henssler J, Schmidt Y, Schmidt U, Schwarzer G, Bschor T, Baethge C. Incidence of antidepressant discontinuation symptoms: a systematic review and meta-analysis. The Lancet Psychiatry 2024; 11: 526-35--In this Article, a row on the meta-regression subgroup analyses for the diagnosis of depression versus anxiety has been added in table 2. This correction has been made to the online version as of July 31, 2024.


Language: en
