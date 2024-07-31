Abstract

Henssler J, Schmidt Y, Schmidt U, Schwarzer G, Bschor T, Baethge C. Incidence of antidepressant discontinuation symptoms: a systematic review and meta-analysis. The Lancet Psychiatry 2024; 11: 526-35--In this Article, a row on the meta-regression subgroup analyses for the diagnosis of depression versus anxiety has been added in table 2. This correction has been made to the online version as of July 31, 2024.

