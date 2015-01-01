Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought significant changes in daily life for humanity and has had a profound impact on mental health. As widely acknowledged, the pandemic has led to notable increases in rates of anxiety, depression, distress, and other mental health-related issues, affecting both infected patients and non-infected individuals. COVID-19 patients and survivors face heightened risks for various neurological and psychiatric disorders and complications. Vulnerable populations, including those with pre-existing mental health conditions and individuals living in poverty or frailty, may encounter additional challenges. Tragically, suicide rates have also risen, particularly among young people, due to factors such as unemployment, financial crises, domestic violence, substance abuse, and social isolation. Efforts are underway to address these mental health issues, with healthcare professionals urged to regularly screen both COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 patients and survivors for psychological distress, ensuring rapid and appropriate interventions. Ongoing periodic follow-up and multidimensional, interdisciplinary approaches are essential for individuals experiencing long-term psychiatric sequelae. Preventive strategies must be developed to mitigate mental health problems during both the acute and recovery phases of COVID-19 infection. Vaccination efforts continue to prioritize vulnerable populations, including those with mental health conditions, to prevent future complications. Given the profound implications of mental health problems, including shorter life expectancy, diminished quality of life, heightened distress among caregivers, and substantial economic burden, it is imperative that political and health authorities prioritize the mental well-being of all individuals affected by COVID-19, including infected individuals, non-infected individuals, survivors, and caregivers.

