Abstract

Public health measures associated with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), such as lockdowns and quarantine of suspected cases, can negatively affect children's mental health status. Although the current crisis provides personal growth and family cohesion opportunities, pitfalls appear to outweigh the benefits. The magnitude and quality of its impact on children depend on several factors, including anxiety, lack of social contact, and a reduced opportunity for stress regulation, along with an increased risk for parental mental health issues, child maltreatment, and domestic violence. Children with special needs and social disadvantages like trauma experiences, disabilities, pre-existing mental illness, e.g., autism spectrum disorders and hyperactivity, and low socioeconomic status, may be at higher risk in this context. Here, the potentials social support can provide for pediatrics, both healthy children and children with special needs, are reviewed after an overview of quarantine's adverse effects on this special population during a pandemic. The most common psychological issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are sleep disorders, mood swings, depression, anxiety, decreased attention, stress, irritability, anger, and fear. Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 on children's physical health includes weight gain, reduced physical activity, immune dysregulation, and cardiometabolic disorders. All support systems, involving parents, teachers/school counselors, pediatricians, mental healthcare workers, and Health and Art (HEART) groups, need to enter the scene and make their share of children's mental health care.

