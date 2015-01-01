Abstract

The first stage of the COVID pandemic in spring and early summer of 2020 was shaped by restrictions due to the so-called flattening-the-curve approach. Students globally were impacted when public and private colleges and universities were forced to either shut down temporarily or transition to remote learning. Studies from around the world found increased levels of stress, anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. Female students often reported being more affected than male students. Suicide rates, however, did not increase. The second stage, starting in late summer 2020, saw the highest case numbers but also a slow and mostly partial return to normal life enabled by vaccination efforts and policy decisions. The mental health of students in most countries recovered well, even when they had to go through repeated or continued lockdowns or restrictions. Although it cannot be predicted what portion of students will be affected by mental health issues in ten or twenty years, it is certain that there will be long-term mental health consequences for many. It is also uncertain which approach, "living with COVID" or "zero COVID," will show less impact on the mental health of students' long term.

