Abstract

Nowadays, the medical COVID-19 emergency is ending worldwide, whereas there is an increasing need to understand the marks and the lessons learned from over two years of unprecedented changes in all life domains. Recent research has highlighted growing rates of psychological suffering among the general population as well as among university students, who were yet well-recognized as a vulnerable population even before the pandemic. The present work drives from university students' experience, and it aims to provide an overview of the key dimensions to take into account, in terms of main risks, changes, challenges, and resources, to develop updated tailored research and interventions promoting psychological health conditions in the current time within and beyond the educational context/university students' population. Implications for research and interventions are highlighted and discussed.

Language: en