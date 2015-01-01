Abstract

BACKGROUND: In adults with anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, bone bruises on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans provide insight into the underlying mechanism of injury. There is a paucity of literature that has investigated these relationships in children with ACL tears.



PURPOSE: To examine and compare the number and location of bone bruises between contact and noncontact ACL tears in pediatric patients. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 3.



METHODS: Boys ≤14 years and girls ≤12 years of age who underwent primary ACL reconstruction surgery between 2018 and 2022 were identified at 3 separate institutions. Eligibility criteria required detailed documentation of the mechanism of injury and MRI performed within 30 days of the initial ACL tear. Patients with congenital lower extremity abnormalities, concomitant fractures, injuries to the posterolateral corner and/or posterior cruciate ligament, previous ipsilateral knee injuries or surgeries, or closed physes evident on MRI scans were excluded. Patients were stratified into 2 groups based on a contact or noncontact mechanism of injury. Preoperative MRI scans were retrospectively reviewed for the presence of bone bruises in the coronal and sagittal planes using fat-suppressed T2-weighted images and a grid-based mapping technique of the tibiofemoral joint.



RESULTS: A total of 109 patients were included, with 76 (69.7%) patients sustaining noncontact injuries and 33 (30.3%) patients sustaining contact injuries. There were no significant differences between the contact and noncontact groups in terms of age (11.8 ± 2.0 vs 12.4 ± 1.3 years; P =.12), male sex (90.9% vs 88.2%; P >.99), time from initial injury to MRI (10.3 ± 8.1 vs 10.4 ± 8.9 days; P =.84), the presence of a concomitant medial meniscus tear (18.2% vs 14.5%; P =.62) or lateral meniscus tear (69.7% vs 52.6%; P =.097), and sport-related injuries (82.9% vs 81.8%; P =.89). No significant differences were observed in the frequency of combined lateral tibiofemoral (lateral femoral condyle + lateral tibial plateau) bone bruises (87.9% contact vs 78.9% noncontact; P =.41) or combined medial tibiofemoral (medial femoral condyle [MFC] + medial tibial plateau) bone bruises (54.5% contact vs 35.5% noncontact; P =.064). Patients with contact ACL tears were significantly more likely to have centrally located MFC bruising (odds ratio, 4.3; 95% CI, 1.6-11; P =.0038) and less likely to have bruising on the anterior aspect of the lateral tibial plateau (odds ratio, 0.27; 95% CI, 0.097-0.76; P =.013).



CONCLUSION: Children with contact ACL tears were 4 times more likely to present with centrally located MFC bone bruises on preoperative MRI scans compared with children who sustained noncontact ACL tears. Future studies should investigate the relationship between these bone bruise patterns and the potential risk of articular cartilage damage in pediatric patients with contact ACL tears.

Language: en