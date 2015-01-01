Abstract

BACKGROUND: The evaluation of the cause of death in a forensic context is often challenging especially when the corpse is in a severely altered state (decomposed, skeletonized, charred, dismembered, etc.), thus making it difficult to obtain an overview of the features and/or lesions suggestive of the dynamics leading to death. CASE REPORT: In this case, the corpse was partly in a state of saponification and partly in a state of mummification with signs of skeletonization. The head, trunk, arms and upper legs were mummified and almost completely dehydrated.



CONCLUSION: The use of special techniques such as the rehydration of bodies is an ancient practice. Parts of skin in different states of decomposition with the use of rehydration solution represents a useful procedure for the study of some damaging modalities, being able to identify damaged areas characterized by compression/dehydration effects, hidden by the advanced transformative state of the corpse, highlighting very damaged, in which skin normality can no longer be restored.

