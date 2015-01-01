|
Zhang Z, Ren H, Han R, Li Q, Yu J, Zhao Y, Tang L, Peng Y, Liu Y, Gan C, Liu K, Luo Q, Qiu H, Jiang C. Clin. Epigenetics 2024; 16(1): e103.
39103963
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM) is linked to long-term adverse health outcomes, including accelerated biological aging and cognitive decline. This study investigates the relationship between CM and various aging biomarkers: telomere length, facial aging, intrinsic epigenetic age acceleration (IEAA), GrimAge, HannumAge, PhenoAge, frailty index, and cognitive performance.
Humans; Child; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Childhood maltreatment; *Aging/genetics; *Biomarkers/blood; *Mendelian Randomization Analysis/methods; Child Abuse/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Epigenesis, Genetic/genetics; Epigenetic aging; Frailty; Frailty/genetics; Genome-Wide Association Study/methods; Mendelian randomization; Telomere length; Telomere/genetics