Citation

Zhang Z, Ren H, Han R, Li Q, Yu J, Zhao Y, Tang L, Peng Y, Liu Y, Gan C, Liu K, Luo Q, Qiu H, Jiang C. Clin. Epigenetics 2024; 16(1): e103.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s13148-024-01720-z

PMID

39103963

PMCID

PMC11299400

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM) is linked to long-term adverse health outcomes, including accelerated biological aging and cognitive decline. This study investigates the relationship between CM and various aging biomarkers: telomere length, facial aging, intrinsic epigenetic age acceleration (IEAA), GrimAge, HannumAge, PhenoAge, frailty index, and cognitive performance.

METHODS: We conducted a Mendelian randomization (MR) study using published GWAS summary statistics. Aging biomarkers included telomere length (qPCR), facial aging (subjective evaluation), and epigenetic age markers (HannumAge, IEAA, GrimAge, PhenoAge). The frailty index was calculated from clinical assessments, and cognitive performance was evaluated with standardized tests. Analyses included Inverse-Variance Weighted (IVW), MR Egger, and Weighted Median (WM) methods, adjusted for multiple comparisons.

RESULTS: CM was significantly associated with shorter telomere length (IVW: β = - 0.1, 95% CI - 0.18 to - 0.02, pFDR = 0.032) and increased HannumAge (IVW: β = 1.33, 95% CI 0.36 to 2.3, pFDR = 0.028), GrimAge (IVW: β = 1.19, 95% CI 0.19 to 2.2, pFDR = 0.040), and PhenoAge (IVW: β = 1.4, 95% CI 0.12 to 2.68, pFDR = 0.053). A significant association was also found with the frailty index (IVW: β = 0.31, 95% CI 0.13 to 0.49, pFDR = 0.006). No significant associations were found with facial aging, IEAA, or cognitive performance.

CONCLUSIONS: CM is linked to accelerated biological aging, shown by shorter telomere length and increased epigenetic aging markers. CM was also associated with increased frailty, highlighting the need for early interventions to mitigate long-term effects. Further research should explore mechanisms and prevention strategies.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Child; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Childhood maltreatment; *Aging/genetics; *Biomarkers/blood; *Mendelian Randomization Analysis/methods; Child Abuse/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Epigenesis, Genetic/genetics; Epigenetic aging; Frailty; Frailty/genetics; Genome-Wide Association Study/methods; Mendelian randomization; Telomere length; Telomere/genetics

