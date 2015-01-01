Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the hospital environment, any liability for organizational inadequacy and/or inefficiency, or again for defects in the facilities, or inadequacy of health equipment may be found in the work of the apex professional figures: Medical Director, the General Manager, and/or others. The responsibility for the internal organization of the department falls on the figure of the Director of the Complex Structure where the deficiencies have not been promptly and adequately reported to the top figures. CASE REPORT: A woman 61-year-old, was admitted on a voluntary basis to the Department of Psychiatry. On the third day, in the early morning hours, the patient was found on the ground floor, lying on the floor near the entrance door of the ward with a lacerated contusion wound to the head. The woman underwent total body CT examination with findings of fractured polytrauma as well as subarachnoid hemorrhage and complete fracture of the spleen, which was surgically removed. Three days later, despite the care given, death occurred. The injuries ascertained were consistent with voluntary precipitation from the second-floor stairwell window. The investigations conducted by the police and the checks carried out by the head of the Internal Prevention and Protection Service and the company's Risk Manager, highlighted multiple critical issues.



CONCLUSION: The case allows for numerous considerations relating to liability profiles in the determinism of the patient's death, the hospital's company failure to implement measures to prevent the patient's suicide in the hospital was influential.

