Citation
Verrina MC, Tarzia P, Sacco MA, Raffaele R, Ricci P, Aquila I. Clin. Ter. 2024; 175(Suppl 2(4)): 180-182.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Societa Editrice Universo)
DOI
PMID
39101421
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Gender-based violence against women and its lethal outcome, femicide, represent important issues around the world. Although governments have passed specific laws, official data on gender-related violence and femicide are often absent and/or incomplete, difficult to access, rarely updated, contested and underestimated due to stigma, victim blaming or issues of legal interpretation. Femicide is an intentional killing in which a woman is murdered by an individual for misogyny and gender-related reasons. The most common type is in fact intimate femicide, which occurs when the murdered woman and the aggressor have an intimate, family, cohabitation or similar relationship. CASE SERIES: We analyzed 15 cases of femicide for which crime scene investigation and autopsy were carried out. For each case, a psychological autopsy was carried out and the means used to determine the individual's death were analysed. The circumstances in which the murder occurred were also examined.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Middle Aged; Adolescent; homicide; Autopsy; Young Adult; Forensic Medicine; gender-based violence; *Homicide/statistics & numerical data; femicide; Gender-Based Violence; overkill