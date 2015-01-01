Abstract

BACKGROUND: "Complex suicide" refers to suicides in which more than one suicide method is applied. The victim can either plan different and simultaneous ways of death, to prevent any failures, or change the method because the first one fails or turns out to be too painful. CASE REPORT: A Middle-age-man was found dead inside a car, in a field, near the seaside. Clothes were intact, wet, and smeared with mud and gravel. His shirt had dried whitish biological material on the thoracic area, referable to oedema fluid, his trousers were down to his ankles exposing external genitalia. Inside the car, a kitchen-serrated blade knife and scissors were found, both smeared with dried blood material. Cadaveric inspection showed: multiple superficial stab/cut injuries; nasal cavities leaking aqueous-like fluid; triangular and linear stab lesions all over the body; hesitation marks on both latero-cervical regions and both wrists; no defensive injuries referrable to third parties; maceration over both palmar and plantar surfaces. Autopsy showed: hemorrhagic infiltration for thoracic muscles; expanded and heavily congested lungs.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first Italian case, and one of the few cases reported in major literature (third case worldwide), of unplanned complex suicide achieved through stabbing and drowning by a man with no psychiatric or substances abuse history. Therefore, analyzing any evidence to distinguish this kind of sudden/unnatural death from accidental or homicidal ones is mandatory. Such cases require a flawless approach to judicial inspection, autopsy, and toxicological exams. Moreover, a multidisciplinary perspective including psychiatric criminological investigation is needed.

