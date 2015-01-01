Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gunshot suicides are more common in those people who live in countries with greater cultural accessibility of firearms and whose weapon's availability and use are easier. In the case of suicide by firearm, the most typical site of the entrance hole is represented by the temple, the forehead or the submental region, while only in a smaller percentage of cases is intra-oral. CASE REPORT: We present a particular case of suicide of an 85-year-old man, using a single-charge, short-barrelled firearm. The shot was fired on contact, with the entrance hole located at the tongue. The bullet remained held inside the body and there was no exit hole on the skin. A rigorous and multidisciplinary methodological approach was adopted, including an accurate judicial inspection of the environment, an anamnestic collection, an autoptic procedure completed by macroscopic and microscopic examination of the entrance hole and internal organs, and a radiological examination.



CONCLUSIONS: In cases of gunshot suicide involving the intra-oral region, the tongue is rarely affected. Normally, the victim points the weapon upwards and the bullet follows this direction. When the entrance hole is on an atypical site, and different from the skin, and the trajectory are inusual, the interpretation of the dynamic of the event is more complex. So, it is essential to conduct a complete investigation, including the information of the forensic examination, with the data emerged in autopsy, radiological and histological examination.

Language: en