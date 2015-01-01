Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nowadays it is estimated that worldwide more than 700 000 people die by suicide every year and a greater amount attempt this practice. Suicide is the fourth cause of death among 15-29 years old people. Sodium Hypochlorite (NaOCl) is used in household and com-mercial bleaches and due to its easy availability, accidental exposure to or intentional ingestion of NaOCl occurs frequently. In most cases health effects are only transient but if the subject ingests a large amount of this substance, this can generate severe consequences as oesophageal or stomach lesions and electrolytic imbalance. In the present study we analyse a rare case of suicide by fatal ingestion of bleach. CASE REPORT: Case of a caucasic 47 years old woman with a background of several suicide attempts by exogenous substance ingestion that was found death alone in her apartment. The purpose of our investigation was identifying the cause of death. A rigorous and multidisciplinary methodological approach was adopted, including an accurate judicial inspection of the environment, an anamnestic collection, an autoptic procedure completed by macro and microscopic examinations of internal organs and a toxicological examination of biological fluids. Furthermore, a literature overview of similar cases was carried out. The resulting evidence demonstrates that woman's death occurred after a massive bleach ingestion.



CONCLUSIONS: This case report highlights the importance of forensic methodology in investigating the ingestion of exogenous substances. Crime scene investigation, a detailed post-mortem examination, toxicology and a complete histopathological study are mandatory to solve the enigma.

