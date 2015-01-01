|
Citation
Graziano E, Goffredo VM, Mastrapasqua M, Telegrafo M, Vinci A, Visci P. Clin. Ter. 2024; 175(Suppl 2(4)): 229-233.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Societa Editrice Universo)
DOI
PMID
39101433
Abstract
BACKGROUND: This case presents a detailed forensic examination of a unique femicide case followed by the perpetrator's suicide. CASE REPORT: On a Sunday afternoon, a 52 year old man killed his 43 year old partner in their home with eleven stab wounds. A few minutes later, he committed suicide by suspending himself to a tree in their home garden by means of a rope. This unique case is interesting because of the combination of methods used for both homicide and suicide, as well as the relationship dynamics between the victim and perpetrator. The perpetrator committed homicide by stabbing and then hanged himself.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Male; Middle Aged; Hanging; Neck Injuries; *Homicide; *Suicide, Completed; *Wounds, Stab; Asphyxia/etiology; Femicide; Homicide-suicide; Murder-suicide; Overkilling; Stabbing