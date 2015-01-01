Abstract

This study aims to investigate the intricacies of inpatient psychosocial rehabilitation by examining a community-based mental health inpatient rehabilitation service in Nova Scotia, Canada. It provides a comparative analysis with national standards using the Quality Indicator for Rehabilitative Care (QuIRC) and offers recommendations for improvement. The study will link findings to research on enhancing specific domains, focusing on strategies to address identified challenges and leverage opportunities to meet or exceed national benchmarks in promoting recovery and social inclusion. This study utilizes the QuIRC as a primary assessment tool to evaluate the quality of care in psychiatric and psychosocial rehabilitation care unit. The QuIRC assessment findings reveal crucial insights across several domains, including the living and therapeutic environment, treatments and interventions, self-management and autonomy, social interface, human rights, and recovery-based practices. The study identifies strengths and areas for improvement by comparing unit scores with national averages in Canada, offering a detailed examination of the quality of care provided in a community-based psychosocial rehabilitation service. Using the QuIRC identifies strengths and areas for improvement of current care provided, opening opportunities for positive change and improved quality of care. By highlighting the critical indicators of the quality of care and best practices derived from the QuIRC assessment, this study provides practical insights that can be directly applied by practitioners, policymakers, and stakeholders, fostering an understanding of essential elements that support effective mental health rehabilitation within community settings.

