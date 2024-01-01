|
Wilson EL, Young LE, Stevens R. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39101937
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Despite increasing diversity on predominantly White college campuses, African American college students remain subject to racial discrimination, creating a complex array of mental health stressors. In this study, we adopted a strengths-based approach to mental health in this population and investigated (a) whether school-based discrimination contributes to negative mental health outcomes; (b) whether internal, interpersonal, and campus sources of strength contribute to positive mental health outcomes; and (c) whether internal sources of strength moderate the mental health effects of discrimination.
Language: en