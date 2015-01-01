Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is a leading cause of disability and contributes significantly to the overall burden of any disease. In Saudi Arabia, the geriatric population over 65 is continuing to expand and will contribute to a significant portion of the Saudi community. As the population of the elderly continues to grow as a result of longer lifespans, there will be an increase in the number of individuals in this population suffering from undiagnosed geriatric depression. AIM OF THE WORK: This study aims to assess the general population's attitude and knowledge about the symptoms, signs, and complications of geriatric depression to improve the quality of life of the elderly.



METHOD: This is a cross-sectional study, using a convenience sample of 2,320 participants, between March to September 2022. However, due to age, nationality, and incomplete responses that did not meet our inclusion criteria, 629 participants were excluded, and the sample size narrowed to 1,691. A structured questionnaire was designed to collect data based on a comprehensive literature review. An online survey was distributed to Saudi citizens. The participants were between 18 and 50, both women and men and only Saudi nationals were included. This age group was selected as a convenient, purposeful sample, assuming that this portion of the population will be able to be enrolled in an electronic survey in addition to their direct contact with elderlies as possible caregivers. All analyses were performed using IBM SPSS Statistics software for Windows, version 26.0 (IBM Corp., Armonk, NY). The data were analyzed using a nonparametric test because they were not normally distributed.



RESULTS: The study comprised 1,691 participants from diverse regions of Saudi Arabia, with a significant gender disparity observed, including 1,249 females (73.9%) and 442 males (26.1%). The majority of our participants were between 18-29 years, accounting for 55.2% of the sample. Descriptive statistics revealed prevalent beliefs among participants regarding geriatric depression. Notably, 35.1% strongly agreed and 19.3% agreed that depression affects individuals of particular ages, while a significant portion (47.1%) disagreed with the statement that depression in the elderly is a health problem. Additionally, 33.9% disagreed that geriatric depression can lead to suicide, and 33.8% believed it can be prevented. Analysis of actions and behaviors highlighted avoidance tendencies, with only 1.5% of the population strongly agreeing to treat a family member with geriatric depression and a majority (63.7%) avoiding interaction due to fear of harm, including 29.5% who strongly agreed and 34.2% who agreed. Gender differences were evident in emotional responses and knowledge levels, with females exhibiting higher emotional responses (mean score 15.63±2.92) and males displaying greater knowledge (mean score 14.90±3.36).



CONCLUSION: In this study, we investigated the knowledge and attitudes of Saudis toward depression in the elderly.



FINDINGS revealed an inadequate understanding of geriatric depression, with many not recognizing it as a health condition and underestimating its severity. Negative emotions and behaviors, such as shame and reluctance to provide support, were prevalent. Gender, education level, and region influenced attitudes and knowledge. These results underscore the need for targeted interventions to raise awareness and challenge the stigma surrounding geriatric depression in Saudi Arabia.

